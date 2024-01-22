Women, girls bear brunt of deadly war in Gaza

The Gaza crisis is impacting women and girls at unprecedented levels with loss of life and catastrophic levels of humanitarian needs, according to UN Women. At least 24620 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, about 16000 of whom were women or children. The number of people killed has tripled the total of the previous 15 years combined. And the demographic percentage has been shifted: around 70% of people killed in Gaza are today estimated to be women and children, including two mothers per hour killed since the beginning of the crisis.

“We have seen evidence once more that women and children are the first victims of conflict and that our duty to seek peace is a duty to them. We are failing them. That failure, and the generational trauma inflicted on the Palestinian people over these 100 days and counting, will haunt all of us for generations to come,” said UN Women executive director Sima Bahous in a statement. Gaza is fundamentally a protection crisis for women. Out of the 1.9 million people displaced, close to one million are women and girls, seeking refuge in precarious sheltering conditions, yet nowhere and no one is safe in Gaza, UN Woman said. “The impossible decisions regarding whether to evacuate, how and when to do so, and where to go, are entrenched with gender differentiated fears and experiences, as gendered risks including attacks and harassment emerge along displacement routes.”

UN Women estimates that at least 3000 women may have become widows and heads of households in urgent need of protection and food assistance, and at least 10000 children may have lost their fathers. “In this context, more women fear that families will resort to desperate coping mechanisms including early marriage.” Women-led and women’s rights organisations continue to operate despite the escalation of hostilities – 83% of women’s organisations surveyed in the Gaza Strip are at least partially operational, mainly focusing on the emergency response.

However, UN Women’s analysis of funding to the 2023 Flash Appeal reveals that 0.09% of funding has directly gone to national or local women’s rights organisations. UN Women in Palestine has been addressing the crisis by providing life-saving assistance such as emergency food assistance to over 14000 women-headed households, one-third of all women-headed households in Gaza; and supporting the distribution of clothing, sanitary products, and baby formula. UN Women is also partnering with women-led organisations to deliver gender-responsive services for gender-based violence; establishing women-led protection and response committees in shelters for displaced women; and convening regular consultations with women’s organisations in Palestine, to discuss the challenges they face.