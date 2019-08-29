More than 200 farmworkers and dwellers marched to Parliament yesterday to hand over a memorandum and a petition from Oxfam. Photo: Dominic Adriaanse

Cape Town – More than 200 women yesterday marched to Parliament to deliver a memorandum calling for the banning of 67 pesticides that they are exposed to on the farms they work in. Farmworkers from Stellenbosch, Paarl, Wellington, Rawsonville, Ceres, Wolseley, De Doorns and Robertson were joined by rights group Women on Farms Project (WFP).

They aimed to raise awareness on their exposure to hazardous pesticides, which they said had major health risks. WFP co-director Colette Solomons said: “WFP did research and discovered that 67 pesticides banned internationally were still being used in our agricultural sector.

"Our march today is calling for the banning of these pesticides and for the national government to enforce legislation that will compel farmers to follow regulations and provide workers with protective gear when using pesticides,” said Solomons.

WFP interviewed 343 female farmworkers on their labour conditions in the Western Cape and Northern Cape, and found that 73% of seasonal workers did not receive protective clothes, while 69% came into contact with pesticides within an hour of it being sprayed.

Common pesticides on grape and fruit farms included Paraquat, Roundup, Dormex and Dursban, which are all highly hazardous according to the research.

Oxfam campaign co-ordinator Ulrike Langer said they partnered with WFP since 2014.

Langer said Oxfam’s campaign gathered 29 00 signatures, which they handed to the Labour Department yesterday. The department’s chief director in the Western Cape, Mawele Ntamo, accepted the memorandum, and said he would hand it to the ministers of the departments of labour and agriculture.

Agri SA said their members who export produce had to comply with guidelines on the use of chemicals on farms.

“Agri SA stresses compliance with the labour law framework of our country. The Occupational Health and Safety Act is also prescriptive and very clear on the handling of chemicals.

“Producers who contravene the Act should be reported to the Labour Department immediately,” said Agri SA.

