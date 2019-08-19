Several generations of strong women came together at Princess Vlei to plant trees and honour women heroes, past and present. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Generations of strong local women came together at Princess Vlei to plant trees in honour of past and present women heroes. Organised by the Princess Vlei Forum in celebration of Women’s Day and the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, about 80 women from local communities gathered to plant 30 indigenous trees donated to Princess Vlei by fynbos consultant Alex Lansdowne and the Platbos Indigenous Forest.

The forum planted three Milkwood trees in honour of indigenous women such as the Khoi Princess, Sarah Baartman and Krotoa.

They also planted a young tree in the midst of these three to honour journalist and activist Zubeida Jaffer, while long-standing community and cultural activist – a chief in the Cochoqua Tribal House and MC for the event Mary Jansen – was presented with a book to honour her contribution to the fight for social justice and in recognition of the rights of the indigenous people.

The forum said that trees reminded them of the power of community, the strength of diversity and the importance of roots.

“The Princess Vlei has long been associated with women and the indigenous people, as expressed in the legend of the Princess,” said forum spokesperson Bridget Pitt.

For the unnamed Princess of Princess Vlei, a sapling of the ‘Treaty Tree’ – a 500-year-old Milkwood still growing in Woodstock - was planted.

“A battle between the KhoeKhoe and the Portuguese sailors under De Almeida took place nearby the tree in 1509 – 64 sailors were killed. Later, slaves were sold under the tree, and the Blaauwberg Treaty granting the Cape to the British was signed there in 1806. The sapling was donated to Princess Vlei,” Pitt said.

Khoi leader Princess Chantal Revell planted a tree in honour of Sarah Baartman, the KhoeKhoe woman who was taken to England in 1810 and suffered horrific abuse, including being paraded as a spectacle in public.

Revell described a recording of Baartman’s voice, in which she said, Ek wil huis toe gaan (I want to go home).

Baartman died aged 26 in France, but her body was kept and dissected. Her remains were finally returned to South Africa for a dignified burial in 2002.

Indigenous revivalist and social activist Tanyan Gradwell planted a tree in honour of Krotoa. Krotoa was taken to the Castle of Good Hope by Jan van Riebeeck as a young girl, and suffered abuse at the hands of the Dutch.

She later married and had children, but after a short, traumatic life died of alcoholism.

Gradwell spoke about the injustices suffered by the Cape’s indigenous people, which she said were continuing.

Jansen planted a tree in honour of Jaffer, who spoke about the importance of giving daughters a positive message, and helping them to heal from the intergenerational trauma handed down over centuries.

“We need to tell them every day how beautiful they are, and that they deserve to be treated with respect,” Jaffer said.

Among other women in attendance was Cheryl Jacobs, whose parents ran a fruit and vegetable stall at the Princess Vlei for many decades; and Clarina de Freitas, who planted a tree in honour of the De Freitas women who sold fish near Princess Vlei for several generations.

“The Princess Vlei is an appropriate space to honour strong women as it holds a memory and energy going back thousands of years. There is much trauma in that memory, but also growth, connection, healing and support.

"Trees remind us of the power of community, the strength of diversity, and the importance of roots, and the trees planted will endure as living monuments to honour the indigenous peoples and strong women of this land,” Pitt said.