Police have confirmed a probe is under way after a Cape Peninsula University of Technology student was allegedly abducted after boarding a taxi early this week.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a further case of rape will be investigated by the Family Violence and Sexual Offences Unit in Khayelitsha, as the 23-year-old was allegedly sold in Khayelitsha for prostitution.

The student’s alleged potential client’s mercy saw her being reunited with her family on Wednesday after she had disappeared on Monday.

She had boarded the taxi from Cape Town to Woodstock, where she lives.

Outraged advocacy groups have called for more Safe Rides initiatives and talks to address violence against women and children in South Africa.

Dawn Fish from the Mosaic women’s support centre urged commuters, especially women, to be vigilant and safe when travelling by public transport.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that as women we have to look over our shoulders all the time. This ongoing problem needs to stop.

"We have had many reported similar incidents over the years. We need to see taxi associations also taking a stand against drivers who have zero respect for women,” said Fish.

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said: “The issues we heard on violence against women and children have not improved.

"It seems like it’s getting worse. February to April this year we have had 39 cases of children who have been victims.

"We must not take human trafficking for granted: it’s real and it’s scary because it is happening right under our noses.”

The incident came less than a month after a female commuter was raped, allegedly by a taxi driver while on her way home.

Rwexana said they were still on the manhunt with regard to both taxi incidents.