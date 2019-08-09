File photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – "Women's Day focuses our mindset on working to make sure that both men and women reach their full potential as human beings." These were the words of journalist, author and activist Zubeida Jaffer when the Cape Times spoke to stalwarts and activists on the significance of Women’s Day.

“There should be no discrimination on the basis of gender or race.

“In the past we were up against gender discrimination and race discrimination, today we must be committed to treating everybody fairly irrespective of gender and value the contributions that each person can make equally,” said Jaffer.

While a lot had changed since apartheid, Jaffer said it was necessary to continue putting pressure on organisations and keeping a watch out for unfair practices.

“Discrimination still happens but in terms of the law it is not allowed,” she said.

Reminiscing on her youth and struggle for equality, Jaffer said: “When I started at the Cape Times nearly 40 years ago, I was paid less than my male counterparts and my white female counterparts.

This I discovered after a few months. At the time I earned R350 a month as a junior reporter and I discovered a white female colleague was earning R500 a month.

“My male counterparts were either earning the same or more.”

For activist Farida Omar, widow of the late Minister of Justice Dullah Omar, women still faced many challenges today.

“Now I would say while things are better in some ways, there is so much violence against women and so much poverty in the homes of people, it makes it very difficult for women to move forward. The domestic violence and the killing of women by their spouses needs to stop.

“I think women must be more aware about what is going on and if things are not right fight to make it right,” Omar said.

She said a big difference between the Struggle then and now was that “women were much more united”.

Michel Assure, activist and sister of struggle icon Ashley Kriel wished all women growth and strength.

“Women’s Day is the day we celebrate the lives of all women and what challenges they go through. It’s a day to celebrate how our women stand tall and strong through any challenge they might face,” Assure said.

Cape Times