Women’s network Dawn commends ’swift action’ against suspended MEC Albert Fritz

CAPE TOWN - The provincial DA Women’s Network (Dawn) said they supported the “swift action” taken in the suspension of MEC Albert Fritz and appealed for the process to continue unhindered. Dawn’s chairperson, Wendy Kaizer-Philander, said they had noted the statements issued and action taken by Premier Alan Winde.

“We support the swift action in dealing with such a serious and sensitive matter. GBV is a pandemic in our country and it is important that our justice system is equipped to investigate every allegation, and to ensure successful prosecution. As society we need to treat GBV cases with sensitivity, to not expose victims to any further trauma and to encourage victims that there are institutions and NGOs who give support. “We encourage people to allow this process to be completed and encourage all parties to allow for the process to continue unhindered and respect the process and the rights of all involved. “Dawn has always been and will remain truthful to its mandate and will closely watch the process unfold and will provide the necessary support when called upon like in any other matter as we’ve been diligently and respectfully doing so across the Western Cape,” said Kaizer-Philander.

Meanwhile, Winde in a statement said, after meeting with Provincial Police Commissioner Tembekile Phatekile on Monday, that the SAPS has indicated it would create a direct channel to lay charges for the complainants if they decided to do so. Winde said he had received the accounts of sexual misconduct on January 14 and was given to him in confidence and under oath. He encouraged “any person with information of sexual misconduct, should lay a charge with the SAPS. This is the advice all the other complainants have received.”

Winde said he is determined to ensure that a “victim-centred, fair process is followed that will stand up to court scrutiny”. “However, if there are additional complainants relating to Fritz, who do not yet feel comfortable to do so, and would prefer to first raise the matter with the independent investigator, this is completely understandable. “For me to supply the details or affidavits in my possession to the SAPS without the express permission and support of the complainants themselves would be completely improper, and in fact, incredibly disrespectful to them and their agency.