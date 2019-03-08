Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe referenced acting director of the Gender and Health Research Unit of the South African Medical Research Council Professor Naeemah Abrahams’s testimony, in the sentencing of wife killer Jason Rohde; data from 66 countries showed 39% of homicides were committed by an intimate partner, while in South Africa the figure was 57%. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town – As the world observes International Women’s Day today, human rights activists in South Africa said the country should consider this year’s theme of “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change” to be creative in finding ways to ensure women’s safety. International Women’s Day has been a global custom focused on equality for women since it was first observed by the Suffragettes in 1911.

According to the UN Women research, the theme explores ways in which innovation could work for gender equality, boosting investment in gender-responsive social systems, and building public services and infrastructure.

Sonke Gender Justice regional campaign and advocacy specialist Mpiwa Mangwiro-Tsanga said South Africa should focus on dealing with the scourge of violence against women, and could use this theme.

Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe referenced acting director of the Gender and Health Research Unit of the South African Medical Research Council Professor Naeemah Abrahams’s testimony, in the sentencing of wife killer Jason Rohde; data from 66 countries showed 39% of homicides were committed by an intimate partner, while in South Africa the figure was 57%.

Director for the Women’s Legal Centre, Seehaam Samaai, said Muslim marriages needed to be recognised as a matter of urgency.

“Ensuring women have equal rights comes down to implementation and accountability,” Semaai said.

World Food Programme (WFP) director David Beasley said putting women and girls front and centre in policy decisions and in programmes to tackle hunger and poverty was vital in reaching its goal of a Zero Hunger world by 2030.

“WFP programmes help empower women so they can have more opportunities to not just improve their lives, but those of their families, communities and nations.”

Cape Times