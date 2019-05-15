Woodlands High School. Jessica Shelver

Woodlands High School in Mitchells Plain will get a security boost after a guard contracted for the safekeeping of the school was found dead with multiple stab wounds over the weekend. The 35-year-old had last communicated with his control room after 5am on Sunday and an hour later his body was discovered with stab wounds to his chest in the school’s security office.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the circumstances leading to the incident were under investigation and members were following up on all possible leads, with no arrests made yet.

Provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said two security cameras were stolen and replacement security for the school had been arranged.

Lentegeur Community Police Forum chairperson Byron de Villiers said: “We were shocked when we were informed about the tragic incident. It’s also very concerning that this has happened on school premises. On Monday it was just a sombre mood at the school.

“With the ongoing gang shootings, the area is constantly tense, but we are doing what we can with the resources we have to curb crime. We have asked the police to investigate thoroughly and asked the community to be the ears on the ground and share any information they might get.”

De Villiers called on schools, especially in gang-ridden areas, to contact the City to get support through the School Resource Officers unit.

In 2012, the education department and the City launched a joint project which will see a Metro Police officer assigned to a school on a long-term basis.

Meanwhile, police have yet to make an arrest relating to the murder of a 31-year-old security guard at Athlone Stadium.

The guard ended his night shift on Saturday and walked home with five of his colleagues along Klipfontein Road towards Gugulethu, when six alleged gangsters walking their dogs approached them, robbed the guard of his cellphone and money and then stabbed him to death.

Police opened a case of murder with aggravating circumstances.

Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 0800 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

Manenberg SAPS can be contacted at 021 699 9400 for the Athlone Stadium security guard incident.

CAPE TIMES