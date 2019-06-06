Cape Town’s diversity and beauty is the inspiration behind a new three-storey mural currently being crafted in Albert Street, Woodstock. The project, by American mural artist Kyle Holbrook, will take portraits captured by photographer Tessa Gordon and translate them onto the Side Street Studios building using acrylic paints.

With the help of pupils at Zonnebloem Children’s Art Centre Woodstock, residents and other artists and young people, the art piece, titled Peace Mural Art Depicting the Diverse beauty of Cape Town started on Monday and is expected to take five days to complete.

Holbrook said he wanted to be an artist since his formative years, when his parents where teachers.

“I did my first mural at 19 when I was about to have my daughter, and I loved the interaction with the public. When kids came along and were interested - we and hung out and talked, it changed my life,” said Holbrook.

Holbrook has, through his non-profit organisation Moving the Lives of Kids Community Mural Project, travelled the world creating art in public spaces.

The images selected by Holbrook and Gordon feature diverse people, each expressing different emotions.

Gordon said her meeting Holbrook while he worked on a mural was “fortuitous”.

“We needed an artist and Kyle said yes and we worked together on another project, a massive outdoor performance in Miami by Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony. We are extremely lucking to have him here and hope to bring him back for a longer project in future,” Gordon said.

Zonnebloem Children’s Art Centre pupils twins Cleo and Kelly-Lee Frieslaar, 18, said they had jumped at the chance to volunteer for the mural as they loved art.

The two are aspiring artists themselves with Cleo who wants to become an oceanographer and Kelly-Lee wants to become a painter.

CAPE TIMES