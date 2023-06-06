Woolworths LGBTQIA+ campaign receives backlash

Cape Town - As retail giant Woolworths continued to receive backlash for its Pride Month celebrations at its stores, the Good Party said it condemned growing homophobic sentiments, and supported the campaign. As part of Pride Month in June, Woolworths launched a campaign to highlight its support of the LGBTQIA+ community and encourage people to "Be an Ally”.

Woolworths said its community guidelines supported the upliftment of the LGTBQIA+ community. As part of the campaign, Woolworths stores have been decked in the colours of the Pride flag. Woolworths Pride campaign encourages people to "Be an Ally”. Picture: Twitter/FerdzFenix The campaign has upset some people, with them calling for a boycott of the retail store.

GOOD Party secretary-general and member of parliament, Brett Herron, on Tuesday came out in defence of Woolworths. “LGBTQIA+ rights are human rights and should be supported by every person who believes in equality, peace, acceptance and kindness. “It’s shocking that many feel comfortable enough to express these kinds of views online which feed into hatred. This hatred has already claimed the lives of many who identify as part of this community in South Africa, and continues to pose a danger to millions across the African continent and the rest of the world.

“Just last month, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed off on the country’s new anti-gay laws, said to be some of the world's toughest anti-LGBTQIA+ laws, and includes the death penalty for so-called aggravated cases and 20-years in prison for ‘promoting’ homosexuality. “We cannot stand by when people are actively creating an environment where hatred and persecution can flourish,” said Herron. Woolworths reacted to the backlash it received on social media, saying it was in favour of inclusivity.