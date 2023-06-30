Independent Online
Worcester animal welfare shut after distemper outbreak

Published 1h ago

A Worcester animal welfare organisation has been shut following an outbreak of distemper at the facility.

The closure of Leo’s Foundation also follows animal cruelty complaints lodged by the public.

Breede Valley Municipality spokesperson, Chad Malgas, said the decision to close Leo’s Foundation was taken on the recommendation of the Animal Protection Association.

“No animals are currently kept at the facility. The facility will be cleaned and disinfected before it is put back into use,” said Malgas.

The allegations of animal cruelty included claims of shortages of food and water for animals, the animals being kept in poor conditions, as well as the keeping of tortoises without a permit.

The manager of the facility is reported to have won a tender from the municipality to manage the facility.

A lawyer representing Leo’s Foundation said the allegations were denied by his client.

“There is a pending motion in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court involving the matter at hand. We therefore do not intend to comment further prior to said motion being heard in open court,” he said.

The tortoises were confiscated and were being kept by an organisation with a valid permit for keeping wild animals, Cape Nature said on Thursday.

Chairperson at Beauty Without Cruelty South Africa, Toni Brockhoven, said: “It’s horrific and sad; occasionally people start with good intentions and they become hoarders or overwhelmed.”

Cape Times

Cape TownAnimal CrueltyAnimals

