Cape Town – Work at a construction site in Sunningdale, near Table View, where three men died has come to a halt as counselling is provided to the victims' families and other employees. On Monday three men - aged 22, 40 and 53 - were killed when they were busy laying pipes in the trench, which collapsed on top of them.

The men worked for Exeo Khokela Construction Services and the company was contracted to do the dualling of a portion of Sandown Road in Sunningdale.

The company's director, Wilhelm Meyer, said the workers were installing a sewer line at around 4.30pm on Monday when the tragedy occurred.

The rescue operation started at about 5pm and rescuers worked until 3am the next morning.

“A side wall of a trench collapsed unexpectedly and three staff members were trapped in the material that slipped into the trench.

"Following this tragic accident, rescue efforts commenced immediately and emergency services were contacted to assist.

"Emergency services were on the scene soon thereafter, but sadly the teams on site were unable to save the lives of the trapped men.”

He said a full, independent investigation into the incident was under way and a comprehensive report would be submitted to the Department of Labour within the next two weeks.

“At this stage the families are being contacted for assistance and the names of the deceased will not be made public. Our deepest condolences go out to their families and loved ones.

"Counselling of the families and colleagues of the deceased, as well as those staff members involved in the rescue and recovery efforts, is being given,” Meyer said.

“Exeo would like to thank all those who worked deep into the night to help with guidance, support, equipment and physical help.

"This includes Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, the SAPS, Forensic Services, Table View Neighbourhood Watch (TVNW), the metro police, City of Cape Town officials and others,” he added.

Counsellors would be on-site to attend to workers and work had been scheduled to resume slowly by the end of the week, Meyer said.

TVNW chairperson Grant Lemos said the trench was between six and eight metres deep, and they had used sniffer dogs to locate the bodies.

“The dogs helped find the bodies, one of them was sticking out a little bit, his hands were sticking out. They (the men) were grouped together,” Lemos said.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said an inquest had been registered for investigation.

“The bodies of the three men were retrieved and taken to Salt River Mortuary,” he said.

