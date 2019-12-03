With the support of Lawyers for Human Rights, the One Wage Campaign has also urged the public to sign a petition endorsing equality for all workers.
The campaign said while legislation set a minimum wage of R20 an hour for most workers, farmworkers were entitled to 90% of the NMW (R18 an hour), domestic workers to 75% (R15 an hour), and workers in the EPWP had the right to 60% of the minimum wage (R11 an hour).
Although the NWA allows for the possibility of phasing in domestic and farmworkers’ earnings at 100% of the minimum wage by the end of 2020, it does not require this , nor does it make such a provision for EPWP workers, they said.
“The commission is obliged by the end of 2019, a few short weeks away, to make recommendations to the Minister of Employment and Labour about adjustments to the NMW.