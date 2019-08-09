Photo: Twitter / Working On Fire

Cape Town – Working on Fire (WOF) has embarked on a skills development drive across the country that could prove to be one of the most impactful and life-changing projects by helping members complete their matric. WOF intends providing free adult basic education and training (Abet) to participants who were not able to complete their schooling.

Working on Fire hopes that the Abet programme will open many doors that remain shut to these participants in the job market.

Tsietsi Ntho, a driver from the Bloemfontein Base, said: “I was in Grade 11 in 2006 when my father passed away.

‘‘As the oldest sibling in the house I had to drop out of school at that time and start working, as my mother wasn’t employed. I had to take care of my younger brother and sister as well as my mother.

“After I complete the Abet programme I plan to study further and reach my dreams, so that I can take better care of my mother and make her proud of me.”

Abet is available to adults who want to finish their basic education. An outcomes-based programme, it aims to provide basic-learning tools, knowledge and skills and provides participants with nationally recognised qualifications.

Another of the beneficiaries, Vuyokazi Msengana, 33, of Gugulethu, said: “While I was attending St Francis School, I lost everything in a shack fire including my ID, and I couldn’t proceed with my studies without my ID, so I had to drop out.

“In 2013, I joined WOF as a firefighter. Then the following year I moved to being a crew leader, now I am working at the WOF national communications office.

"Now that I am at WOF, I am happy, because I had a chance to do my matric. I am hoping to further my studies after my matric.

“I am really grateful to be part of the team and working for WOF has changed my life,” she said.

Cape Times