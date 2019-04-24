File Image: IOL

The Mikhulu Trust used World Book Day yesterday to launch a crowdfunding campaign for the public to support the printing and distribution of a “very special” set of locally-developed children’s books. These will be distributed to Early Childhood Development centres and families free.

The Cape Town-based NGO said the books had been produced locally by young, upcoming illustrators and had been guided by developmental psychologists to maximise development opportunities for children.

The distribution is part of a training programme that encourages caregivers to share books with children.

Chief executive Kaathima Ebrahim said the organisation ran an incubator for emerging illustrators last year.

“After a strenuous competition with more than 100 entries, four unpublished illustrators were accepted: Moloko Mabotja, Kristen Heath, Siyanda Singata and Mafotse Mashweshwe. They were paired with an experienced South African illustrator who mentored them weekly, and each developed their own wordless picture books in collaboration with two professors of developmental psychology,” she said.

“Wordless picture books are wonderful tools to help young children recognise emotions, understand people’s intentions and learn about different perspectives.”

The trust - a public benefit organisation seeking to bridge the gap between research into effective early childhood development and practice - said picture books without words invited children to explore the story alongside their parents.

“Not only are the books beautifully crafted, the stories they tell are easy for South African children to relate to, and the content on each page provides clear opportunities for development, whether it’s recognising characters’ feelings, practising counting or understanding new vocabulary.

“The books have no text. They can be used by young children and even babies under 12 months. They can also be shared by adults with any level of literacy, in any language.”

Mabotja described his journey to drawing as life-changing. After being teased daily for attending a “special-needs” school, he was offered art lessons by a teacher, as a refuge.

“The programme has channelled my skill, and showed me how illustrations can help children,” he said.

To support the crowdfunding campaign, visit www.mikhulutrust.org or www.thundafund.com/project/book-sharing for details.

CAPE TIMES