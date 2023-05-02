World-renowned adventurer Bear Grylls summits Lion’s Head

The climb followed a motivational speech he delivered to 2000 global entrepreneurs at the Global Leadership Conference held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on what it means to persevere while climbing to the summits of life.

Cape Town - World-famous adventurer Bear Grylls recently climbed Lion’s Head in Cape Town with a member of his team, Adam Hassan.

Edward Michael Grylls, known to the public as Bear Grylls, is one of the most recognised faces of survival and outdoor adventure.

He is also well-known for his TV series Born Survivor: Bear Grylls, also known as Man vs. Wild.

Taking to social media, he said while hiking up Lions Head, he had the pleasure of meeting some members of the World Scouting organisation, who were halfway up the mountain.