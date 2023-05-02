World-renowned adventurer Bear Grylls summits Lion’s Head

Cape Town - World-famous adventurer Bear Grylls recently climbed Lion’s Head in Cape Town with a member of his team, Adam Hassan.
The climb followed a motivational speech he delivered to 2000 global entrepreneurs at the Global Leadership Conference held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on what it means to persevere while climbing to the summits of life.
Edward Michael Grylls, known to the public as Bear Grylls, is one of the most recognised faces of survival and outdoor adventure.
He is also well-known for his TV series Born Survivor: Bear Grylls, also known as Man vs. Wild.
Taking to social media, he said while hiking up Lions Head, he had the pleasure of meeting some members of the World Scouting organisation, who were halfway up the mountain.
The World Scouting organisation is a leading educational youth movement that empowers young people and volunteers to be active global citizens and agents of change in their communities.
“Climbing Lion’s Head in South Africa with one of our team, Adam Hassan, after doing a talk to 2000 global entrepreneurs on what it means to persevere and keep your head and heart in check as you climb to the summits in your life… and also lovely to meet some World Organisation of the Scout Movement - WOSM, whilst halfway up the mountain.. No surprise there.. Scouts are born for adventure.”
