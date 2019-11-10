Scientists from around the globe recently descended on Cape Town for the International Jellyfish Symposium last week to discuss jellyfish and other topics associated with the brainless, limbless creatures of the sea.
UWC, in partnership with Iziko Museums of South Africa and the Two Oceans Aquarium, co-hosted the event from November 4 to 6. This was the first time the symposium had been held in Cape Town since its inception six years ago.
UWC lecturer in the Department of Biodiversity and Conservation Biology, Mark Gibbons, said the conference was an important opportunity to share the latest ideas, developments as well as technologies and theories on research relating to jellyfish.
It was also an important opportunity to share jellyfish management responses with a global community of scientists.