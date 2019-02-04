File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – Poverty, late and poor cancer diagnosis and lack of medical cover have been cited as challenges that cancer patients continue to face on the African continent. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says key drivers of the increasing cancer burden in Africa include increasing exposure to known cancer risk factors, such as tobacco use, unhealthy diets, consuming alcohol and environmental pollution.

This emerged as the globe marked World Cancer Day yesterday.

This year's theme, “I am and I will”, was chosen as a reminder of the important actions individuals, groups, communities and political leaders need to take to reduce the impact of cancer on our lives.

Data from the National Cancer Registry showed that in 2014 cancer was the sixth main cause of death in South Africa, with close to 75 000 new cases diagnosed.

“In 2012 there were 14 million new cases and 8.2 million deaths, whereas in 2018 there were 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths,” WHO regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said.

“Thousands of lives can be saved in Africa with proper cancer prevention, early detection, access to proper treatment and care,” she said.

Meanwhile, from today until March 15, the Western Cape Department of Health will visit all Grade 4 girls who are nine years old and attending public schools to administer the first dose of the vaccine that prevents human papillomavirus-related cervical cancer.

