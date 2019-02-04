Researchers have found that oolong tea extracts can have many health benefits apart from preventing breast cancer. File picture

Cape Town – People around the world will commemorate World Cancer Day today, an initiative of the Union for International Cancer Control, which aims to reduce premature cancer deaths and deaths due to non-communicable diseases by 25% through awareness initiatives by 2025. Professor Vikash Sewram, director of the African Cancer Institute at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University, said the cancer caseload in South Africa was expected to rise as the population continued to grow.

“Unless greater efforts are placed into altering the course of the disease, this number is expected to rise to close to 30 million new cases by 2040.”

He said the continued battle against cancer was not a singular effort and a unified response was mandatory to ensure a path to victory.

“The global cancer burden is estimated to have risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018.

“One in five men and one in six women worldwide develop cancer during their lifetime, and one in eight men and one in 11 women die from the disease.

“Cancer remains the 6th main cause of mortality in South Africa and latest data from the National Cancer Registry reveals that in 2014, close to 75000 new cases were diagnosed,” Sewram said.

“Just like many other low- and middle-income countries, South Africa also faces an increasing burden of cancer with huge disparities in terms of screening diagnosis and treatment.”

Breast, cervix and prostate cancers were identified as the most common cancers in South Africa and the rest of the continent.

“A significant proportion of cancers may be preventable through mitigation of known modifiable behavioural and environmental risk factors such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, poor diet, lack of physical activity and obesity, sun exposure and certain infections,” he said.

Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) chief executive Elize Joubert said: “Cancer isn’t just a health issue, it’s a human issue.

“We all know someone who has been affected. According to the global burden of disease estimates, approximately 115 000 South Africans were diagnosed with cancer in 2016. Research shows it is possible to reduce personal cancer risk for a third of cancers.”

Joubert challenged individuals, communities, educational institutions, workplaces and policy leaders in government to make a commitment to help lower cancer risk throughout the year.

“Commitments can be shared on social media through #IAmIWill and the public is encouraged to support those who have taken up the challenge.

“Make a personal commitment to lower your risk in one area of your life and share it with all your contacts.

“Follow up on your commitment monthly. Although it may seem daunting to take up the challenge, Cansa is there to support.”

