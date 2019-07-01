File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – The number of people at risk of trachoma, the world’s leading infectious cause of blindness, has fallen from 1.5 billion in 2002 to just over 142 million this year, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The new data was presented at the 22nd meeting of the WHO Alliance for the Global Elimination of Trachoma by 2020 (GET2020).

The data also showed that the number of people requiring surgery for trachomatous trichiasis - the late, blinding stage of trachoma - has dropped from 7.6 million in 2002 to 2.5 million this year, a reduction of 68%.

The WHO’s department of control of neglected tropical diseases (NTD) director, Dr Mwelecele Malecela, said “eliminating trachoma contributes to the ocular health and quality of life of the poorest”.

“Ridding the world of this painful, debilitating disease is being made possible through the generous donations of the antibiotic azithromycin, sustained contributions from a network of dedicated funding agencies and partners, and the efforts of hundreds of thousands of frontline workers who work tirelessly to engage communities and deliver interventions,” Malecela said.

The mapping of trachoma has been completed to identify its distribution and target control measures through surgery for trichiasis, antibiotics to clear the infection, and facial cleanliness and environmental improvement to reduce transmission.

“Working against trachoma has required the creation of innovative partnerships, which will help ensure that the most remote and marginalised people are not left behind as more comprehensive health services are strengthened,” he said.

