Siphesihle Dube with former mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Supplied

Judgment has been reserved in the Western Cape High Court in the case of former DA MP hopeful Siphesihle Dube, who had turned to the court to revoke the party’s decision to remove him from its MP list after he was pictured on social media with former mayor Patricia de Lille. The former spokesperson in the provincial Department of Transport and Public Works announced his replacement at the weekend.

Dube said his appointment term was attached to that of outgoing Transport MEC Donald Grant.

“I am no longer the spokesperson, my contract with the Western Cape government has expired. Regarding the high court matter, we are awaiting judgment.

“There has been no indication from the court as to when that judgment will be handed down,” Dube said.

He would not comment further on the matter until the judgment was handed down.

DA Federal Council James Selfe said: ‘‘The matter is awaiting judgment. A date has not been set.’’

In February, Dube posted images on his personal Instagram account of himself with De Lille, when she was celebrating her birthday at Rands in Khayelitsha.

A complaint was lodged by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen, as Dube was nominated to represent the party in the National Assembly.

In Dube’s high court application which the Cape Times has seen, Dube argued that the decision to remove him was invalid and should be set aside. In its responding affidavit, the DA charged that Dube publicly damaged the party and its 2019 election campaign through his conduct on social media.

