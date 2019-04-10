A ten-week-old puppy is living a happy life after being treated for severe facial wounds at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha. Image: IOL

A ten-week-old puppy is living a happy life after being treated for severe facial wounds at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha. Zee, as he was named by the organisation, was brought in with the entire side of his face mangled and damage to one eye.

Mdzananda spokesperson Marcelle du Plessis said: “It looked like he was electrocuted, possibly while chewing on an electrical wire.”

Despite the family that brought him into the clinic not wanting him back, Zee is still full of life and was recently adopted. Du Plessis said the dog’s owners brought him for help after the injury had occurred and, as a result, the wound became infected.

“The infection had spread across the side of his face - the skin was dying, one eye went blind and teeth had fallen out. The pup looked like a little Frankenstein. We named him Zee.”

Du Plessis said Zee was admitted to their theatre, where his wounds were stitched up.

“This wasn’t an easy job as the skin around the mouth kept dying, meaning the stitched skin wouldn’t bind. At last, the skin reached a point where it stopped dying and we could stitch the live parts together.”

Zee received a lot of medication and stayed at the shelter for several weeks, before being adopted.

“His skin healed very well and soon he was ready to go back home. His owners, however, didn’t want him back so he entered our puppy foster programme. One would think that a puppy that went through so much would be depressed - not this little guy. This special boy was one of the happiest puppies we had ever met at our clinic. All he wanted to do was be in your arms, be held and be tickled.”

“He has grown quite a bit already and his face has healed beautifully. Animals sure can teach us humans a lot about dealing with trauma and pain,” Du Plessis said.

Donations to the Mdzananda Animal Clinic can be made by contacting them on [email protected] / 082 251 0554 / 021 367 6001. Bank Details: Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank, Account number: 075595710, Branch: Rondebosch, Branch Code: 025009, Reference: Pets +Your Name.

CAPE TIMES