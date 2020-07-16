‘Wounds opened’ as Sibongiseni Gabada's family meet murder accused

Cape Town - The family of murdered Sibongiseni Gabada spoke of their trauma coming face-to-face with her boyfriend and accused murderer in court on Wednesday.

Sithembele Klaas made a brief appearance at Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where his bail application was postponed to August 18 due to two new State witnesses, for further investigation and afford him time to consult his new legal representative.

Khayelitsha residents and gender- based violence advocacy group Ilitha Labantu who have been supporting the Gabada family, demonstrated with placards outside court. They asked that no bail be granted to Klaas.

Gabada’s body was found on May 29 behind Klaas shack after she had been missing for two weeks. The 34-year-old’s body had been stuffed into a sports bag. The smell of rotting flesh and Klaas’s alleged confession to his friend led to the discovery.

Klaas, who was remanded in custody, was rearrested after charges were provisionally withdrawn following his initial arrest.