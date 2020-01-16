Cape Town – Western Province Athletics (WPA) official Allen Barnes, who was previously reported missing, is due to make a second court appearance on January 20 on a fraud charge.
The 53-year-old Barnes, who was reported missing on January 4, was arrested on January 10 in Gauteng, where he also made a brief court appearance on Monday, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said on Thursday.
"The circumstances surrounding a fraud case reported to Sea Point police are being investigated," Traut said.
Last week, WP Athletics said “irregularities” had been uncovered since Barnes was reported missing.
“As a board we have found irregularities since Mr Barnes’s disappearance and we are conducting a full investigation into the matter,” WP Athletics president Jakes Jacobs said.