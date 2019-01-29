The 61-year-old Jacky Valentyn, a long-serving teacher at Wupperthal Primary, has died. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – A resident of the Moravian Mission Station in Wupperthal, a historic village near Clanwilliam, has died at Tygerberg Hospital following a raging fire in the settlement in December last year. The 61-year-old Jacky Valentyn, a long-serving teacher at Wupperthal Primary, sustained serious injuries when the fire razed more than 50 houses, a school hostel and community hall, the SABC reported.

There will be a church service at the Moravian Church next Saturday morning and another short service on February 15 in Wupperthal, where she will also be laid to rest.

Meanwhile, the Cape Argus reported academics from Birmingham City University in the UK met Moravian Church officials in Cape Town on Monday over the redevelopment of the community. During the meeting, they decided that the 53 houses which burnt down would be rebuilt.

Other areas to be redeveloped were identified, including health care for the elderly, tourism development and job creation, agricultural development and water management, resource management and educational development.

Together with Fruitful Futures, Stor-Age Self Storage opened all 14 of their Western Cape facilities to act as drop-off points for donations from the public.

The response was overwhelming, as numerous Stor-Age units filled within days of the call for assistance, with items ranging from clothing and toiletries, to blankets and other basic essentials.

Fruitful Futures director Matt Stokes, who has been working with the community, said: “Elderly health care is important because Wupperthal has a big ageing community. The educational development will focus on teaching teachers new teaching methods and internet connectivity."