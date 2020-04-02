Wynberg family evacuated from Wuhan 'eternally grateful to government'

Cape Town – A Wynberg family who arrived home from quarantine at the Ranch Resort in Limpopo say they are eternally grateful for what the government has done for them after being repatriated from the centre of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Winslow Forbes, his wife Terri-Ann and their two children were part of a group of 112 South Africans repatriated to the country more than two weeks ago. The group tested negative for Covid-19 and were able to travel back home. The family arrived back in Cape Town on Tuesday. Forbes said that when they left Wuhan they were not given details of where they would be going in South Africa. “What a feeling of relief when we finally boarded the aircraft to be welcomed by the military team and SAA staff, all wearing their hazmat suits. “We still had no specific details about where we were going to land. As the plane took off, our veteran pilot, Captain Vusi, said: ‘Welcome aboard. You are with your own people now and we are here to take to you home. Relax and enjoy the next 14 hours to Polokwane.’”

“It was a good feeling. When he skilfully landed that plane on a shorter runway than usual, we all clapped and cheered and sang our national anthem,” Forbes said.

He said when they arrived at The Ranch in Polokwane, the staff who were to look after them during quarantine stood outside to welcome them.

“From the moment we got off the bus, we were treated with such warmth and care.

“Precautionary measures were still in place and we had to wear masks, gloves and our hands were sanitised upon entering the hotel. We were given keys to our rooms and the most amazing lunch was served.

“The general manager and staff kept checking on everyone, asking if we needed anything.“

He said they had the chance to explore the resort.

“The kids were delighted and started running around the vast grounds having forgotten their fatigue after the long flight. The tranquillity after all we’d been through was just unbelievable.

“At our first briefing, we finally got to meet the faces behind the hazmat suits on the plane including, Colonel Dudu, who was in charge of the operation, among a team of medical doctors, a social worker, and a psychologist.

"These were the men and women of our military who came to get us they carried out their duty with professionalism and compassion.”

Forbes said they left on Monday and many families shed a tear, and the staff sent them off with songs.

“Twelve of us from the Western Cape arrived at the Waterfront on Tuesday morning and were greeted by elated family members. Our first night at home was wonderful.

“Even though we are still under lockdown, it’s not as stringent as it was in Wuhan. There, you weren’t allowed outside your front door for almost eight weeks,” he explained.

Forbes said he was impressed by the measures the government had taken to ensure the safety of its citizens and appealed to South Africans to take the lockdown seriously.

Cape Times