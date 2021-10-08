Wynberg School IT manager held for double murder

CAPE TOWN - Double-murder accused and Wynberg Campus of Schools IT manager, Enver Hassim, is expected to appear in court next week for a formal bail application. Hassim, who remains in custody, was arrested during the early hours of Sunday morning after he had allegedly gunned down two men, aged 81 and 56.

The victims were identified as Stephen Carrington and his son Robert Carrington. Hassim then handed himself over to cops after the incident. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) distanced itself from the incident.

“This is a non-school related incident that happened off school premises in another suburb in a residential dwelling. While the accused is employed as an IT manager for the Wynberg Campus of schools, he does not have any direct contact with learners in this capacity,” said spokesperson Bronagh Hammond. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Hassim will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on October 13 for bail information. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the matter is under investigation.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday (October 2) at about 1.30am in Tiverton Heights, Morton Road, Plumstead are under investigation. Diep River police were called to the scene and found two adult males aged 81 and 56 laying on the floor of the flat. “They were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. A double murder case was opened for investigation. A suspect handed himself over to Diep River police in connection with the murders and was formally charged for the murders. First appearance was on Monday (October 4) at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court,” said Twigg. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111.