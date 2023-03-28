You are shedded! Mpumalanga homeowner arrested for shooting alleged burglar during blackout

It is alleged the burglar entered the house through a window during load shedding. Cape Town - An Mpumalanga homeowner has been arrested for the alleged murder of a suspected burglar in his home on Sunday.

It is alleged the burglar entered the house through a window during load shedding. The homeowner, who was awakened by the barking of his dog at midnight, is alleged to have got up to investigate and saw someone entering through the window. He fired three shots and called the police.

Emergency services attended to the scene and the injured man was rushed to Standerton Hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said police were on patrol when they where notified of the shooting incident on Sunday. “When they arrived at the address, they found the suspect who alleged that he was awaken by the barks of his dog during load shedding. When he entered his living room he saw someone entering through the window. He then collected his firearm and warned the intruder. The suspect shot three shots and then called the police. The police then requested the assistance of the paramedics while on the scene. On arrival they then transported the victim to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.The suspect was then arrested,” he said.

It was established that the deceased had gunshot wounds to his right eye, right shoulder, right side of his neck, and right side of his abdomen. The homeowner appeared at the Standerton Magistrates' Court on a charge of murder. The case was postponed to later this month.