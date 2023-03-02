You can now calculate your estimate rates on the City rates calculator

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s new rates estimate calculator is live for property owners to see what their estimated rates could be from 1 July 2023.

The City said its new rates estimate calculator aims to make life easier for property owners as part of the General Valuations 2022 (GV2022) inspection and objection process.

The GV2022 is open for public inspection until 30 April 2023 electronically, or 31 March 2023 at 30 inspection venues across the city.

“With previous GVs, the proposed rate-in-the-Rand was normally only tabled at the March Budget Council meeting, after the inspection period had ended. This left property owners guessing the rates liability of their new property valuations.