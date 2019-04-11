Supplied

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is by far the most popular world leader on Facebook, with more than 43.5 million likes on his personal page and 13.7 million likes on his institutional Prime Minister of India page, according to the newly released 2019 World Leaders on Facebook study, by leading global communications agency Burson Cohn & Wolfe. US President Donald Trump is in second place, with more than 23 million likes on his personal Facebook page and Jordan’s Queen Rania is in third position with 16.9 million likes.

Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta is the most popular leader in Sub-Saharan Africa with 3.6 million likes, ahead of Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo with 1.6 million likes.



However, Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro, who took office on January 1 this year has dominated the rankings of World Leaders on Facebook over the past 12 months, taking the top spot in terms of interactions.

His Facebook page has registered more than 145 million interactions, almost twice as many as Trump, who has 84 million total interactions and 2.5 times as many followers.

The study, using aggregate data from Facebook’s CrowdTangle tool, analysed the activity of 962 Facebook pages of heads of state and government and foreign ministers, 50 more than in the 2017 study.



The page of the British Royal Family is the most followed of world leaders in the European Union with 4.1 million likes ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron with 2.3 million likes and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis with 1.8 million likes.





With Facebook’s change of algorithm, favoring posts from friends, family and groups, it has become more difficult for pages of governments and world leaders to reach their audiences.

To counter the changes to the algorithm, many leaders are promoting their posts and pages with Facebook ads, the study found.

