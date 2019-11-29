Young Cape entrepreneurs' eco-friendly solution to Sars burning clothes worth millions









Esethu Cenga of the start-up The Rewoven Co Picture: Twitter / @MariettedTH · Cape Town – Three young Cape Town entrepreneurs offer a full-circular economy solution to the SA Revenue Service burning illegal clothing valued at millions of rand every year. Esethu Cenga, Lonwabo Mgoduso and Tshepo Bhengu, of the start-up The Rewoven Co, recycle textile waste into a quality fabric good enough for the manufacturing of clothes – the first South African company to do so. Today, on Black Friday, Sars will be destroying illicit clothing worth R6.7 million and vehicles at two locations in Durban. Bruce Whitfield said on The Money Show "there’s something iniquitous about destroying clothes in a country where lots of people can’t afford it". Tracey Chambers, chief executive and co-founder of The Clothing Bank – which has strategic partnerships with most of South Africa’s major clothing retailers, which donate their excess stock, enabling her company to train unemployed mothers to start their own business – cautions against this view, preferring, for one, The Rewoven Co option.

"Everybody looks at the immediate need of poverty, but our retail sector is one of the biggest employees.

"If we constantly allow fake goods, or whatever reason for which they were confiscated, to come into our supply chain, we will destroy our retail sector. That's what's happened in Africa.

"And that creates further job losses. The retail sector supports the manufacturing sector, which creates further job losses.

"So, yes, it's a short-term fix, let's donate the clothing, but that causes other problems and we have to have a long-term view on this.

"It's no different to the scrap metal industry, with the redistribution of clothing that was illegal in the first place becoming a secondary industry, and that then starts to feed the primary industry of illegal clothing. You've got to be really careful."

Chambers said there aren't a lot of alternatives when it comes to reutilising illegal clothing, "so you really have to be creative".

"It's probably things like handbags and caps and Sharks T-shirts that are being burnt by Sars. It's not the essentials that people need like underwear," she said.

"You've also got the issue of brand because most of it will probably be branded goods that have been illegally seized. And the brands have often been deeply imbedded in the garments, and people have a right to protect their brands.

"If you then take the garments and have to take the brand names off, it mostly damages the garments. And the labour that you need to do, that costs money."

Hundreds of thousands of tons of valuable textile and textile waste that are left on factory floors during the making of clothes end up in local landfills.

It's solutions like The Rewoven Co's, where it goes into a processing machine and then comes out the other end as something else, that offer circular economy solutions.

"Rewoven creates 100% recycled quality fabric from textile waste that we divert from landfill. We do this by collecting off-cut fabric waste that is generated by clothing manufacturers in the garment production process and would usually go to landfill," Cenga says.

"Once collected, this waste is then sorted and processed into fibres which are then respun and rewoven into fabric. This fabric is the same quality as fabric that is made from virgin cotton, the only difference is that this fabric actually helps clean up the environment instead of polluting it…

"We’re inspired by the fact that the textile industry can play a positive role in creating economic growth, employment and eradicating poverty."