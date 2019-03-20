File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Two cousins, aged 11 and 12, raised just more than R30 000 for a 4-year-old cancer patient when they participated in the Cape Town Cycle Tour recently. Aaliya Brey, 11, and her cousin Nabeela Brey, 12, cycled tandem in the cycle tour in aid of Ali Kamaldien, who was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic leukaemia and recently underwent a bone marrow biopsy, a lumbar puncture and chemotherapy.

Aaliya’s father, Uthmaan Brey, said the big-hearted girls had been cycling since they were nine years old and participated in their first race about two years ago to raise funds for a baby who had been born prematurely.

“Their recent race was to raise awareness for our communities and for more donors to register with the Sunflower Fund. Although the funds are much needed and appreciated by the Kamaldien family, we wanted to raise awareness for possible donors to come on board as stem cell donors,” Brey said.

Through helping Planet Mercy South Africa, the girls took on the task to drive awareness for the NPO Sunflower Fund - a donor recruitment centre and registry.

The foundation fights blood diseases like leukaemia through the recruitment of stem cell donors and maintaining a registry of potential donors committed to helping anyone in need of a life-saving stem cell transplant.

In the lead-up to the race, the cycling duo put out a plea on social media calling for donations to help Ali get continued specialist medical care, medical supplies as well as his medical treatment.

The Brey cousins made light of the 109km race, their second Cape Town Cycle Tour, despite scepticism about the weather they had expected on the day.

“We were very concerned about the wind.

‘‘Our priority is always the girls’ safety, and we wanted to be sure they would be okay to ride in the tour.

“The plea for donations went live the Wednesday before the race and it was decided that it was safe for the girls to race.

“The reason they did it tandem was because they have to be a certain age to do it on their own, but we are very happy with the response their plea has received.

“It’s not so much about what the girls achieved, but to all of us it was about raising awareness for donors to register with the fund,” Brey said.

If you would like to make a donation, contact Brey at 082 872 1130 or use the following details:

Planet Mercy South Africa

Bank: FNB

Account number: 62495371694

Branch code: 250655

Reference: Name + Ali

