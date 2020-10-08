Young Langa entrepreneurs receive R25K boost for their budding business

Cape Town - A group of innovative young entrepreneurs who have been using bicycles to deliver goods in Langa for a small fee have received a R25 000 donation to expand the service. Cloudy Deliveries founder Colin Mkosi, 23, said they received the donation after applying to Spesres, a school that gives young entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn about business for free for a year. “I was part of them and they had a competition where they wanted to donate funds to businesses. I applied and got the R25 000,” he said. Mkosi said that following the donation, they purchased a container for their services. “The donation means that we are now a step closer to setting up a last mile distribution centre where companies such as Takealot, FedEx and other delivery companies can deliver goods to our place and companies that would like to deliver goods into Langa can deliver to us and we will then take the goods to their customers because we know Langa better. We will also use the container as our offices,” he said.

Mkosi founded the community service in February, before lockdown, with second-hand bicycles used to assist the elderly and working class who did not have the time to stand in queues for goods.

Mkosi said they started as a team of 11, and have grown to a group of 22. They charge R9 for deliveries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed their story as “a testimony to the power of a good idea” in July.

The youngsters also recently added collections of medicine to their delivery goods, where residents can WhatsApp their name, surname, address and date of collection to get their medical supplies delivered to their homes.

Mkosi said they were overwhelmed by the support.

“When I started with this idea I didn’t even imagine it would grow to be what it is today. I just thought it would just be a service that a few people would use and support. I didn’t even think we would get support outside of our community, and even get a mention from the president’s desk,” he said.

“We would need contacts inside these companies such as Fedex, the Post Office, Takealot that would be willing to work with us, and also we have a challenge of maintaining the bicycles. “We are looking to expand to other places as well,” Mkosi said.

Ward 51 councillor Thembelani Sakathi said the youngsters were a beacon of hope.

Cape Times