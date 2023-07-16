Young sailors from Cape Flats learn life and sailing skills from Italian Navy mentors

Cape Town – A group of The Royal Cape Yacht Club (RCYC) Sailing Academy students recently had the opportunity of a lifetime when they embarked on a memorable voyage aboard the sailing vessel, Nave Italia, the largest ‘brig’ sailing ship in the world, currently in active navigation service. The five day trip which commenced from Civitavecchia, Italy, was organized by the Italian Navy, Fondazione Tender To Nave Italia, to offer students an immersive learning experience.

Admiral Giorgio Lazio and Elisabetta Cesari were on-board to welcome RCYC Sailing Academy Manager Jennifer Burger and the students on day one, before setting sail. The young sailors who attended the course range from 18 to 23 years old and come from areas including Khayelitsha, Masiphumelele and Mitchells Plain. For Philisande Gwala, Jordan Mopp, Siwaphiwe Siboto, Asiphe Ganiso, Thokozile Lusawana, Buyekezwa Mthini, Ovayo Myira, Yolande Mayekiso and Yobanathi Klaas this was one of many firsts – a first flight, the first time overseas and possibly the first exposure to Italian culture.

Admiral Giorgio Lazio from Nave Italia encourages the RCYC Sailing Academy during a team building activity. Picture: Merlo Fotografia “Under the guidance of experienced Navy instructors and skilled mentors, the RCYC Sailing Academy students set sail on an unforgettable journey. The trip aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of various aspects of sailing, including seamanship, teamwork and bridge work,” the RCYC said in a statement. “The students eagerly embraced every opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge and develop their practical skills. Each day brought new challenges and learning opportunities, fostering resilience among the students.”

One of the activities included the ascent of the 61m mast and involved scrambling up the mast to the first crow’s nest. It is one of the most demanding activities on the boat. “The RCYC Academy students returned home with a renewed sense of purpose, armed with a wealth of experiences that will undoubtedly shape their future endeavours.” The trip aboard Nave Italia was made possible by the support of the Italian community and Club members. Most of the funds were raised as a result of the Italian Ambassadors Race last year with Fondazione Nave Italia sponsoring all expenses in Italy, accommodation, meals, transport and activities during the students' stay.