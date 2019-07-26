Cape Town's most captivating magical teens are set to go wand-to-wand for top honours and the gold trophy at the 2019 Western Cape Junior Magician Championships at Bergvliet High School. Photo: Andrew Klazinga

Cape Town – Local teen magicians are gearing up to face off at the ultimate provincial magical showdown, the 2019 Western Cape Junior Magician Championships, at Bergvliet High School. The College of Magic said the battle- lines had been drawn, their wands polished and their captivating magic acts perfected as Alfred Baba, Liam Hewitson, Eneo Hollenbach, Luvo Mrolota, Sahil Samlal and Jenna Shorkend line up to be among those taking part in two categories: the intimate and bespoke art of Close-Up magic; and the spectacular grandeur of Stage magic.

College of Magic director and founder David Gore said: “The Western Cape Junior Magician Championships is the first opportunity for our students and contestants from around the province to get a taste of the real-life competitive spirit of professional magic and showmanship.

“I’ve had a sneak peek behind the wizard’s curtain to see what the contestants have prepared, and I can guarantee the judges and spectators that they’re in for several incredible treats.

“Join us this September and see the wonderful magical sports for yourselves.”

Now in its 39th year of teaching the art of magic and its allied arts, as well as vital life skills to children and adults, the College of Magic, a non-profit organisation and the only one of its kind in the world, said it was delighted to once again present this annual event on September 7.

A ringside seat ticket to the action is R100 a person, with discounts available for family bookings.

The Close-Up magic contest will be held at 4pm, while the Stage magic contest will follow at 7pm. Buy one ticket and it is valid for both shows.

An early bird special ticket is available at R75 until August 10.

Tickets can be purchased via www.quicket.co.za/events/80381-2019-western-cape-junior-magician-champs/#/

For more information about the Western Cape Junior Magician Championships and the College of Magic, visit www.collegeofmagic.com, call 0216835480 or follow them on Facebook @thecollegeofmagic.