Young woman shot and killed at holiday resort

A camping trip ended in tragedy after a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed at a campsite in Centurion, Gauteng at the weekend. Lizka Nell and her boyfriend Nicholas Wincento were camping at the Hennopspride Lifestyle Resort when they were allegedly attacked by a group of men in their tent in the middle of the night.

“Nicholas got out of the tent and saw a group of men who shot him in the leg,” Lizka’s mother, Wanda said. “I don’t think they realised that Lizka was in the tent too, but when she heard all the gunshots and started screaming, they fired random shots through the tent,” she said. Nell was reportedly shot in the chest, abdomen and arm. While Wincento was shot in the leg and a bullet grazed his back.

The attackers fled the scene and Nell is believed to have succumbed to her wounds in hospital. Police in Gauteng have launched an investigation. Condolences have been pouring in to Nell’s family who reportedly completed her degree in mechanical engineering last year.