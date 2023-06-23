Youngest mayor remains inspiration for the youth

At the age of just 24, Chad Louw was sworn in to lead the Oudtshoorn Municipality in 2021, making him one of the youngest politicians to ever wear the mayoral chain in the history of South Africa. Growing up in Dysselsdorp, a small town 30km east of Oudtshoorn, Louw, who is now 26, said he initially joined politics because he was tired of complaining about challenges facing his community. “It was time to take an active role in driving the change that I want to see. The current moment calls for the emergence of those young leaders who can rise to the challenges of our time.

“While our leaders have played a significant role in getting us this far, it's time for new soldiers to step up and take charge,” he said. Louw joined the ANC in 2017. Understanding that it was not every day that young people were given the opportunity to assume leadership positions, Louw said he viewed his mayoral position as a catalyst for change that could impact others. “I recognised its potential to positively impact not only the governance and local government domains but also the lives of individuals within our community.

Particularly, the youth gained a renewed sense of hope and belonging in our country. Serving as mayor, I felt a sense of satisfaction knowing that I had the opportunity to drive immediate and necessary changes, thus demonstrating the readiness of young people to assume leadership roles and positions of authority,” he said. Louw, who was ousted after seven months in the top job, described his experience as “tough with a lot of highs and lows”. Chad Louw joined the ANC in 2017 with a purpose of creating change in political leadership.

“One of the most significant accomplishments was the revival of a project that had been at a standstill since 2018, aimed at providing safe drinking water to the residents of my constituency,” he said. “While there were concerns regarding my age and ability to lead, it is worth noting that I emerged as the youngest candidate during the elections and received the highest number of votes across all the wards in my constituency. It was through my actions and accomplishments that I sought to dispel any doubts and silence my critics. By diligently carrying out my responsibilities and delivering tangible results, I demonstrated my competence and effectiveness as a leader,” said Louw.

He said it was time for young people to step up and take charge for a more improved future. “It is imperative that we foster an environment conducive to empowering the youth, enabling them to demonstrate their capability and effectiveness as leaders. These individuals must exhibit a proven track record of accomplishments and possess the necessary qualifications to not only assume leadership roles but also drive the transformative changes urgently needed in the realm of politics. “By capacitating and nurturing young leaders, we can collectively forge a path towards a more promising and improved future,” said Louw.

Determined to forge his own path in politics, Louw is currently running as a candidate for the position of Regional Chairperson within the Victor Molosi Region of the ANC in the Southern Cape. “Securing this position would grant me the role of political leader within the region, potentially making me the youngest chairperson to hold such a position within the ANC,” he said. He has also recently unveiled the Chad Louw Foundation, which is slated to officially launch at the end of June.

“The primary objective of this foundation is to enhance skills and promote development, enabling us to effectively address social and economic challenges within communities. Through targeted initiatives, we aim to contribute towards the resolution of key issues affecting our society,” he said. ANC Chief Whip in the Oudtshoorn Municipality, Zoe Tyatya, said Louw has been consistent with his focus on the plight of the poor and the marginalised.

“He is a very intelligent leader and insightful. He is far matured for his age, and continues to inspire the young people. His contribution to our ANC Caucus meetings is amazing. We look forward to seeing what else he will achieve in the future,“ he said. Cape Times * The Cape Times’ Big Friday Read is a series of feature articles focusing on the forgotten issues that often disappear in the blur of fast news cycles, and where we also feature the everyday heroes who go out of their way to change the lives of others in their communities.