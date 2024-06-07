Your guide to Decorex Cape Town

With so much to see and all of it unmissable, we asked Decorex Africa’s Executive Creative Director Bielle Bellingham where to begin when planning a trip to Decorex Cape Town, running from 6-9 June at the CTICC. Bellingham shared her tips for what’s new and now below, but her best advice is to come back again and again to take in everything - especially because there are different live talks and demos each day.

This year's event, together with show partners Plascon, Samsung, Lexus and the City of Cape Town, is set to be a knockout. A day ticket gives you access to a slew of exciting installations and features alongside displays by more than 230 of the most dynamic and creative companies on the continent. For architecture and interior design professionals, free online pre-registration grants a four-day multi-pass. For now, here’s Bellingham’s quick inside track: 3D-printing for the nation In a bid to democratise 3D-printing, an extra-large industrial 3-D printer from Amnova will be extruding objects right before your eyes. Embrace the vision for the nation by listening to Amnova’s Future Talk.

Build it and they will come Come and watch a sustainable, low-cost house being built live at the show over the course of four days. It’ll be made entirely from sandbags. That’s UBU for you! Waste not Sit on new wonders created entirely from trash and conceived by Circular Squared’s genius designer Heath Nash while you listen to the daily schedule of thought makers gracing the Future Talks stage in the Future of Design area. Parking off A new parklet designed by Urban Think Tank will be unveiled at the show. Come and celebrate its debut before it moves afterwards to a new home in the Mother City.

Max out on MaXhosa Global darling and iconic SA decor and fashion brand MaXhosa Africa showcases a fresh new line in a dedicated display. Look forward to the launch of its outdoor furniture collection, which is bound to be as dynamic as its vibrant fashion and homeware. As an added bonus, MaXhosa is mounting a lounge concept for the show’s VIP guests that members of the public will be able to view. 100% Hospitality There are hotels and then there are multi-starred monuments to great hospitality that you’ll never want to leave. For 100% Hospitality, Belgotex will create a spectacular hotel-inspired scheme. To bring this to life, the floor coverings brand will collaborate with HesseKleinloog. Dynamic design duo The stand-out talents of celebrated interior design duo Andrea Kleinloog and Megan Hesse will be revealed at their Anatomy Design stand, at 100% Hospitality by Belgotex X HesseKleinloog, and Megan’s trends presentation on the Future Talks stage.

Africanismo Local concept store Merchants on Long will mount an African-themed exhibition that promotes the best of what our continent has to offer. Collabs for the ages Designers and brands from across the country such as Okhre Collective, JH Interiors, Anna Correira, Mezzanine, Artep Studio, Hocus Interiors and MINK Studio bring their visions to life in inspired collaborative exhibitions: the Decorex House by Private Property, Lexus Designer Pods, and Plascon Vibrant Harmony Designer Pods. Emojis as design #inspo Witness how emojis can form the foundation of a design concept at the Emoji Room Sets. Studio H will collaborate with Woolworths to create a response to the apple emoji, Popstrukt will reference the sweet/candy emoji, and Lalegno teams up with Rumour Has It interior brand architecture and RHi Curate to put the feather and hut emojis in a new light.

Bin it Five new-age recycling bin designs chosen by a panel of esteemed local designers from submissions to Decorex’s recycling bin challenge will be on display to the public for the first time at Decorex Cape Town. For your eyes only New products from Infinity, Laduma, Core Furniture, Samsung Music Frame, Mille Collines, Thabo Makhetha Collective, Studio Lloyd, Nighttree, Nosso and Mosaico Vero take to the floor for the first time. Sip, sip, snack Rest and break bread with fellow design enthusiasts at the Coffee Café, The Bubbly Bar and The Bloom Space Café.

Let them cook Catch local chefs like Imtiyaaz Hart, Jade de Waal, Mash Mugwena and Jocelyn Myers-Adams firing up the latest Samsung appliances with demos of their signature dishes in the sizzling Samsung Bespoke Cooking Theatre. Purchase your ticket online via https://decorex.howler.co.za/decorexcpt24 before the show and stand a chance to win amazing prizes. General admission tickets cost R10 less if you buy online instead of at the door, and the first 2 000 people who do so will receive a 10% discount voucher for Samsung.com