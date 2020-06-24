Youth can end gender-based violence, says minister

Cape Town – Young people have what it takes to put an end to the scourge of violence against women and children by continuing to publicly condemn it, and by educating and empowering future generations.

That was part of a message Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu shared yesterday to commemorate Drug Awareness Week as she hosted a webinar with youth across the country to discuss how they can affect positive change and end gender-based violence.

Zulu applauded the women-led public protests.

“The youth is part and parcel of finding solutions to this. My grandmother told me, ‘you stop the crying, so that your children will stop the crying, so that your grandchildren stop the crying’,” she said.

Drug Awareness Week, from June 22 to 26, will culminate in the virtual commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26 under the theme “Value yourself and make healthy choices against alcohol, tobacco and drug abuse to minimise the spread of Covid-19”.