Youth expo offers chance to explore career paths, meet industry leaders

Building on the success of the first Youth in Action Expo in 2023, the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) is hosting the interactive event again, and is set to celebrate the youth of South Africa on Thursday. This year, the CTICC has partnered with Gift of the Givers and SMILE FM for the expo, featuring over 90 exhibitors. It is open to all and entry is free.

The Youth in Action Expo will welcome attendees from 9am to 5pm at CTICC 2, Halls 5 and 6, focusing on career guidance and educational opportunities. It will offer visitors access to counsellors, bursary options, networking sessions, and information on further education and training. “I firmly believe that we can all play a role in nurturing the potential of our future leaders. For us, the expo is more than an event hosted by the CTICC; it’s an opportunity for us to provide a platform for the youth to explore possibilities for their future,” said CEO of the CTICC, Taubie Motlhabane.

Visitors to the expo can engage with mentors and industry leaders in an environment where they can explore career paths and gain insights into the professional world. “It’s going to be the largest of its kind on the African continent with over 90 institutions, universities, private companies, and a host of other people on site to guide you, to open your mind, and to expand your horizons. In these challenging times, we need to respond to the challenges of our country and our continent,” said Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, chairperson and founder of Gift of the Givers. The CTICC invites young people, their families, educators, schools and businesses to join in celebrating the youth and supporting the future leaders of South Africa at the CTICC’s 2024 Youth in Action Expo.