Youth unemployment is SA’s ticking -time bomb that needs urgent interventions

Thanaa Emeran In the period leading up to the elections, I surprisingly, did not feel bombarded by the political parties and their campaigns as all I saw was their posters on the streetlights.

Instead, I had to rely on the internet to read up on the party’s manifestos and policies and use YouTube to watch interviews and talks with political leaders. One of the major issues South Africans are facing right now is high youth unemployment and the government has been unable to effectively combat this issue. In the Western Cape, the DA’s solution to this problem is to apply for exemption from minimum wage which, in my opinion, is a terrible solution as it does not address the problem and even furthers the issues of poverty and the housing crisis.

On the day of the election I went to vote at 7am in Rondebosch East. I stood in line for roughly an hour with the line consisting of mostly coloured Muslims and white residents. There was a slight buzz in the air as people were talking among themselves, with some growing frustrated by the wait. The actual process of casting my ballot was very quick and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) workers were friendly and even congratulated me on my first-time voting. I didn't feel any particular way afterward as I knew the party I voted for was not going to win the national election.

I was however motivated to vote for them as they could represent my interests in the National Assembly and Parliament. When it comes to how many of my friends and peers voted, some took an interest in politics while others were completely uninterested. However, I think overall that the youth have taken a massive interest in this year’s election. I had hoped that the Western Cape would come under new leadership despite how unrealistic that was, although I was also positive that the ANC would have majority votes but not over 50%.

Due to this being the first time the ANC has under 50% of voters' support, I hope this motivates them to do better. Unemployment is a major issue in South Africa and being in the later stages of varsity myself I am apprehensive about the job market and my ability to become employed as the youth unemployment rate is close to 50%. My family is very fortunate at the moment that no one is currently unemployed, but that was not always the case as multiple members of my family have been unemployed for years before.