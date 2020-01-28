Yusuf Abramjee lays charges over 'intimidation, fake video of him speeding'









The screen shot of the dashboard of a speeding car doing more than 300km/h on a Gauteng highway, which led to a driver being arrested and Yusuf Abramjee being intimidated. Screen shot: Twitter Cape Town – Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee has laid criminal charges over a fake video of him speeding doing the rounds on social media, saying he will not be "intimidated". Abramjee said he has received anonymous threats since he posted the video of a motorist allegedly speeding at 308km/h in an Audi TTS on the N1 in Johannesburg recently. At the weekend, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula welcomed the arrest of a 36-year-old male, Phumlile Ncube, 36, at a funeral in Polokwane, Limpopo. The alleged speedster, who resides in Midrand, was tracked down by undercover investigators. He was granted R1 000 bail.

"Since I posted the video of the speeding motorist I have been receiving threats. Opening charges. A fake video is also doing the rounds.

A man arrested for alleged reckless and negligent driving after posting a video of his vehicle driving at more than 300km/h has been granted bail by the Midrand Magistrate Court. Phumlile Ncube (36) was granted bail of R1000. He will be back in court on March 13. @MbalulaFikile pic.twitter.com/45m9syIp2U — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 27, 2020

"I will not be intimidated. Fraudsters will be hunted down," Abramjee posted on Twitter.

“The video shows a vehicle which does not even belong to me allegedly speeding. The registration number belongs to someone else,” Abramjee told roadsafety.co.za

He said intimidation and crimen injuria and criminal defamation complaints were being registered.

“The presumed anonymity of social media is overrated. Metadata from the video will be analysed and the culprits will be tracked down.”

The video has this car.BTW it’s not even my car nor reg. pic.twitter.com/bLFP65Sndx — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 27, 2020

The owner of the vehicle captured on the video, alleged to be Abramjee, was travelling on the R55 when he was chased in what he suspected could have been a hijacking attempt.