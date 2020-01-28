Cape Town – Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee has laid criminal charges over a fake video of him speeding doing the rounds on social media, saying he will not be "intimidated".
Abramjee said he has received anonymous threats since he posted the video of a motorist allegedly speeding at 308km/h in an Audi TTS on the N1 in Johannesburg recently.
At the weekend, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula welcomed the arrest of a 36-year-old male, Phumlile Ncube, 36, at a funeral in Polokwane, Limpopo.
The alleged speedster, who resides in Midrand, was tracked down by undercover investigators. He was granted R1 000 bail.