Zandile Mafe to go ahead with bail application after Covid isolation in Pollsmoor Prison

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe’s bail application is set to go ahead later this week after the matter had to be postponed due to an isolation period after he contracted Covid-19. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) also advised that the charges against Mafe had been reformulated after senior State prosecutor Mervyn Menigo consulted with the investigating officer.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the bail application matter was postponed to Saturday. “The planned bail application of Mafe that was scheduled for January 22, has been moved to January 29. On Tuesday (last week) the court was advised that Mafe contracted Covid-19 and was in isolation. (On Friday), the State, Defence and the Acting President of the Regional Court met virtually to discuss the logistics of the bail application and the parties agreed with the defence as they are unable to consult with Mafe until he completes his isolation on January 24. “Mafe was released from Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital on Wednesday following a high court order after the defence applied for a review of his referral for a 30-day mental observation. He is remanded at Pollsmoor Prison where he is isolated,” said Ntabazalila.

Judgment was reserved in the review application. “A new charge sheet has been provided to the defence, Wednesday and Thursday, and they confirmed receipt of the document. The accused is now charged with housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, arson, terrorism and theft. The changes came after Menigo who is the leading prosecutor in the matter had studied the docket afresh, further consulted with the investigating officer and felt that the charges needed to be reformulated,” said Ntabazalila. Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe ordered Mafe’s immediate release from Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital and said the detention was “unconstitutional and should not have happened”.