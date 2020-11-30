Zane Kilian in dock for attempted murder of Cape Town attorney William Booth

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

MURDER accused Zane Kilian appeared briefly in court early on Monday, as one of five suspects in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder case of prominent Cape Town attorney William Booth. The case was postponed to December 14 for further investigation. Kilian is currently before court as an accused in two separate criminal cases, and is set to make another court appearance on Tuesday in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. Earlier on Monday, he appeared as one of five suspects on gang-related charges, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, unlawful interception of communication and access or interception of any data (without the permission of Booth). Booth was unharmed after he was shot at while in his garage at home, in Higgovale, on April 9.

Kilian said he intends to plead not guilty to all charges against him.

Weekend Argus reported from Kilian’s bail application: “I intend to plead not guilty to all charges against me. The only alleged fact that links me to the murder is the allegation that I pinged the cellphone of the deceased in order to locate him. I do have the tools to ping a cellphone.

’’It is done from my cellphone through a platform, with the aid of a code. I use this method to trace and repossess motor vehicles for which instalments are in arrears.”

Earlier this year, Kilian was implicated and arrested for his involvement in the murder of top Cape Town cop Charl Kinnear, after it was found he had allegedly pinged his location.

Kinnear was shot and killed outside his Gearing Road, Bishop Lavis home on September 18.

Kinnear was attached to the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit as a section commander, probing several high profile cases.

Cape Times