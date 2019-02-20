Artist Willie Bester’s submission piece for the GrowBox Art Project, which he described as personal and makes use of more metal to connect the piece to the more historical background of suffering under colonialism and apartheid. Photo: Zeitz MOCAA

Cape Town – An engaging new group exhibition named after a community project has opened at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa. The museum, in collaboration with non-governmental organisation African Artists for Development (AAD-Fund), will showcase the exhibition entitled GrowBox Art Project.

AAD-Fund is an NGO member of the UN Economic and Social Council and spearheads its community project, which provides portable boxes that enable under-served communities from around the Cape to grow vegetables in spite of limited spaces.

In the spirit of this initiative, 10 well-known artists from various African countries have been challenged to convert wooden planters into artworks.

The initiative was started by Renshia Manuel in 2015 when she was unemployed and needed to feed her four children, transforming part of her garden into a vegetable patch.

GrowBox is a social enterprise that grows seedlings from a wooden box.

AAD co-founder Matthias Leridon said: “She solved these problems out of necessity, but given her circumstances, she might not have the capacity to realise her world-changing potential.

“That’s where AAD and its incubator come in. Ideas like Renshia’s, with some help, can change the world.”

AAD co-founder Gervanne Leridon said: “The artists bring soul to the project and an absolutely phenomenal lever for growth that a development project alone cannot provide.”

Co-curator Julia Kabat said the exhibition evoked important debate about the history of agriculture in Africa, particularly about how multicultural cultivation can prevent the issue of monoculture.

Western Cape-born artist Willie Bester said: “I decided to use a little piece of the GrowBox and use more metal, which I’m used to, and then I connected the piece to the more historical background of suffering under colonialism and apartheid.

“So I tried to combine the GrowBox story with a deeper root of the problem of poverty and where it comes from and how it sustains itself.”

The exhibition will run until May 31 and for more information on the GrowBox project visit growbox.strikingly.com

