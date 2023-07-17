Zephany Nurse’s kidnapper to be released on parole

The woman convicted of kidnapping Zephany Nurse and raising her as her own child is expected to be released on parole next month. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board decided to release Lavona Solomon on parole on August 18.

DCS spokesperson, Candice van Reenen, said: “The current period until the placement date will be utilised for the pre-release programmes. “Thereafter, Lavona Solomon will be admitted into the system of Community Corrections and serve the remainder of the sentence until its expiry in 2026. Solomon was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for kidnapping baby Zephany Nurse, who was just three days old at the time, in April 1997. “Generally, the decisions of the parole board are influenced by a number of factors, including the offender’s response to development and treatment programmes associated with rehabilitation; the existence of support systems in the community; the probability of re-offending and the risk the offender may pose to the community or the complainant/victims,” said Van Reenen.

More on this Legal bid to protect identities of child victims like Zephany Nurse

Solomon had changed Nurse’s identity and named her Miché Solomon. She was discovered by her biological family in 2015 when her younger sister started high school at the same school as her. Parole expert, Julian Knight, said that at some point, every prisoner qualified for consideration of parole, provided that they had served a specific period as prescribed by the law.

“She would have been eligible for parole after concluding a third of her sentence. “Some of the considerations are that the offender has done the required time, and is seen as reformed. “A person must be reintroduced into society as a reformed person and that's the whole point of imprisonment, it's like disciplining or grounding a child, where the liberties are taken away and not the rights.

“She can’t undo the damage done to the family and the child, but she has served the required time to be eligible for parole. “This is the only mother whom the child in question knew, who did not abuse her and treated her like her own, that doesn’t pardon her actions in any way but she has served her time. “We get to a point where we have to move on, I don't see why Solomon shouldn’t be granted parole.