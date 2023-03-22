Zimbabwean man swept off rock, drowns in Hermanus

Cape Town - A visit to the beach in Hermanus turned tragic for three Zimbabweans on Tuesday, when they were swept off a rock, and one of them drowned in the surf. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) duty skipper, Jean le Roux said their Hermanus crew, together with police, were activated following eye-witness reports of the three men swept by waves into the surf on the shoreline in front of the Windsor Hotel, central Hermanus.

NSRI rescue swimmers and police responded directly to the scene, and the NSRI rescue craft Rescue 17 Bravo was launched. Western Cape Health EMS were also activated. “On arrival on the scene it was found the two men had managed to reach the shore and were safely out of the water.

“A search commenced for a missing man. “Shortly into the search the man was located and recovered from the surf onto the NSRI rescue craft. “He was brought to the NSRI Hermanus rescue station where CPR efforts were commenced by NSRI medics and an NSRI paramedic. They were joined by WC Government Health EMS paramedics.

“After extensive efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, sadly he was declared deceased,” Le Roux said. The two survivors were transported to hospital, while police have opened an inquest into the drowning. “The body of the deceased man was taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.