Zip Zap Circus School #RaisingDATA campaign raises R50k so far
“As we all come to terms with our vastly altered realities, we remain steadfastly committed to ensuring the physical and emotional well-being of our students,” circus school chief executive Laurence Estève said.
“For many of our families living in townships across the province, the extended lockdown has had a devastating effect on their livelihoods, as parents cannot go to work or have lost their jobs.
“Besides their lack of access to internet connectivity, we have also identified our most at-risk families, who are now facing a shortage of food. Thanks to Courage Africa and the HCI Foundation eMedia Covid-19 Relief Fund we have been able to deliver food parcels to them,” Estève said.
The organisation initiated the #RaisingDATA campaign to ensure all students have access to Virtual Travelling Circus groups.
“Now that we have reached our first R50000 target for #RaisingDATA more kids are able to join our recently launched Virtual Travelling Circus. Our programmes’ WhatsApp groups and social media platforms are buzzing with energy and creativity on a daily basis," Estève said.
Parent Nawaal Deane, whose 11-year-old daughter is part of the circus school’s Simunye Youth Training Programme, said she did not expect Zip Zap to continue teaching during lockdown.
“To my surprise we received personal calls, regular feedback, communication and videos to keep my daughter engaged and connected.
“Zip Zap’s remote teaching is supporting us to cope with the mental, emotional and physical well-being of my child,” Deane said.
To assist the Circus school, visit: https://www.zip-zap.co.za/donate/
Cape Times