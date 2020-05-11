Zip Zap Circus School #RaisingDATA campaign raises R50k so far

Cape Town – The Zip Zap Circus School’s #RaisingDATA campaign has so far raised around R50 000 for its students as they practise at home with the launch of the Virtual Travelling Circus.

“As we all come to terms with our vastly altered realities, we remain steadfastly committed to ensuring the physical and emotional well-being of our students,” circus school chief executive Laurence Estève said.

“For many of our families living in townships across the province, the extended lockdown has had a devastating effect on their livelihoods, as parents cannot go to work or have lost their jobs.

“Besides their lack of access to internet connectivity, we have also identified our most at-risk families, who are now facing a shortage of food. Thanks to Courage Africa and the HCI Foundation eMedia Covid-19 Relief Fund we have been able to deliver food parcels to them,” Estève said.

The organisation initiated the #RaisingDATA campaign to ensure all students have access to Virtual Travelling Circus groups.