The rally was organised by Reclaim the City and world-renowned guerrilla activists Yes Men. Reclaim the City spokesperson Karen Hendricks said: “We are here to highlight the continuous lack of housing, mass eviction and the forced removals.
"The City is selling our best public land to private developers. The City does not have a plan for the evictees with alternative accommodation and they are still pushing people out of the inner city to relocation camps.
"It means a lot to the masses because it seems like the apartheid era continues with certain government officials still continuing to use these National Party policies. We still face trauma because the government has done nothing to reverse spatial apartheid.”
Yes Man spokesperson Keil Trois said: “Like the National Party, mayor Dan Plato and the Mayoral Committee refuse to grant security of tenure to hundreds of thousands of poor black people who have found a home in informal settlements on public and private land.