Zombie activists highlight poor Capetonians' housing trauma









Cape Town – Activists dressed like zombies protested outside the Civic Centre yesterday in a bold statement about the City's policies, which they said resembled ideologies from the apartheid government's National Party. The rally was organised by Reclaim the City and world-renowned guerrilla activists Yes Men. Reclaim the City spokesperson Karen Hendricks said: “We are here to highlight the continuous lack of housing, mass eviction and the forced removals. "The City is selling our best public land to private developers. The City does not have a plan for the evictees with alternative accommodation and they are still pushing people out of the inner city to relocation camps. "It means a lot to the masses because it seems like the apartheid era continues with certain government officials still continuing to use these National Party policies. We still face trauma because the government has done nothing to reverse spatial apartheid.” Yes Man spokesperson Keil Trois said: “Like the National Party, mayor Dan Plato and the Mayoral Committee refuse to grant security of tenure to hundreds of thousands of poor black people who have found a home in informal settlements on public and private land.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video V ideo: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

“Some are there for decades now and there is no plan to provide better basic services, let alone upgrade informal settlements or redistribute the land. In fact, the City itself evicts and threatens to evict people who need access to land and housing.”

Trois added that despite the City “paying lip service” to inclusion, no new affordable public housing had been built in well-located former white suburbs for the black and coloured majority.

City acting Mayco member for Human Settlements Felicity Purchase said: “The City requests that Reclaim the City provides proof of such mass removals and evictions.

"The City does not force mass evictions or removals, as this would not be practical. The City acts to prevent land invasions and dismantles illegal unoccupied structures. It's done in accordance with the law.”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Times