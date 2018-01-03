Professor William Keorapetse Kgositsile, who died in Johannesburg on Wednesday. He was 79.

President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday joined those paying tribute to renowned South African author and poet Professor William Keorapetse Kgositsile, who died in Johannesburg on Wednesday. He was 79.

In a statement, the Presidency said Zuma had "learned with sadness of the passing of renowned and highly respected author and poet, and a giant of the struggle for liberation". 

The Presidency noted that Kgositsile was South Africa’s first National Poet Laureate and a recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to the field of literature.

"Today our country mourns the sad passing of one of the giants of our liberation struggle, who was renowned for his accomplishment as well in the education, arts and culture sectors. 

"He was highly regarded even beyond the borders of our country and was a celebrated arts intellectual in the continent. We extend our deepest condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace," said Zuma.

African News Agency (ANA)